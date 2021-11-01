'Kylian Mbappe Needs To Taste Blood, Walk On Fire' Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the best strikers in the world, however, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently said that the young attacker needs to push himself to reach greater heights. The 40-year-old during an interview said that Kylian Mbappe needs to “needs to taste blood and walk on fire” if he is to reach his full potential.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's potential

Kylian Mbappe during his time at PSG has won many accolades on the domestic front and is also a World Cup winner. The 22-year-old is expected to pick up many more trophies as his career progresses, with the Ballon d’Or award being the main target. Recently Kylian Mbappe was named in the 30 man list for the Ballon d'Or award alongside his teammate Lionel Messi and Neymar. While speaking to Telefoot, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said

“I love Mbappe but he isn’t doing enough. He can become very strong if he hurts himself. He needs to taste blood and walk on fire. Surround yourself with people who tell you you’re not good enough and you will become the best.”

During their time at PSG Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 156 goals in 180 appearances with Kylian Mbappe edging closer and closer to that target. The striker currently has scored 138 goals in five more appearances.

Kylian Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid did not materialise after the talks between the Spanish club and French champions failed to come to conclusion. According to a report by managingmadrid.com, the world cup winning striker reportedly refused an approximately €45 million contract with PSG. The amount is higher than what both his top-tier teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar make in a year, in terms of wages. However, the contract was for a two-year extension and it seems that Mbappe doesn't want that. Earlier Journalist Fabrizio Romano had even confirmed that PSG had refused a last-minute €200 million offer from Real Madrid for Mbappe. Mbappe’s current contract with PSG is set to expire in summer 2022. Once the contract expires next year, the French striker will leave PSG as a free agent, if Real Madrid is really his destination of choice that is.