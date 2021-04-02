Kylian Mbappe 'Not At All Keen' To Continue At PSG, Club Finalise Price To Sell Striker

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is all set to leave defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer. The striker has not agreed to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 heavyweights despite the club’s insistence, further infuriating Parc des Princes' hierarchy. With the talks of a move for Mbappe to Real Madrid, PSG have now put out a price tag for the Spanish club to sign him.

Mbappe transfer: Frenchman rejects third offer to extend contract

According to a report by Carrusel Deportivo, PSG have offered to extend Mbappe’s contract on three occasions, only to receive no positive response from his entourage. Notably, his contract with the Parc des Princes outfit expires in the summer of 2022, meaning he might leave for free next summer with Real Madrid considered as the front runners.

If Mbappe does not extend his contract beyond 2022, then PSG will agree to sell him off next summer. The Ligue 1 giants will reportedly demand an amount in the range of €120 million to 1€50 million. PSG’s move is being taken to stop the player from leaving for free once his contract ends in 2022.

Mbappe to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr to PSG?

According to another report by Diaro ABC, the 2018 World Cup winner has already rejected the fourth approach from PSG. He has his heart set at a move to Real Madrid. The player’s entourage has reportedly warned Los Blancos to seal his transfer this summer, or he will extend his stay beyond the current deal.

It has been claimed that Mbappe has been waiting for a formal approach from Real Madrid. And he is running out of patience. The same report claims that PSG might agree to sell the Frenchman if Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Brazilian young sensation Vinicius Jr.

Mbappe transfer: Striker not to participate in Olympics

Kylian Mbappem who has a net worth of $95 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is all set to participate in the Euro 2020 which is to be played in June this year after being postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus. But he will not be available for the Tokyo summer Olympics which will be hosted in the Japanese city following the conclusion of the 2020 European championship.

According to a sensational report by Le Parisien, Mbappe has informed the highest French football authority that he will not be available for the national team during July and August with the intent of sorting out his future with the defending Ligue 1 champions. Thus, he has effectively withdrawn himself from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

