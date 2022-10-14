Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG has been a hot topic of discussion with reports emerging about him being unhappy at the club. Mbappe flirted with the news about Real Madrid transfer during the summer but ended up signing a contract extension with his current club to end the speculation. The three-year deal signed by Mbappe back in May made him the highest-paid player in world football. However, the latest report has said that French forward is unhappy due to issues with his teammate Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe unhappy with Lionel Messi

According to reports, the 23-year-old feels ‘betrayed’ by the club. The report citing Spanish publication Marca has said that Mbappe’s relationship with the club’s hierarchy has completely broken down. As per the report, the French forward also feels that Lionel Messi has too much power in the PSG dressing room, having assumed a similar position to the one he had at Barcelona.

ESPN, on the other hand, has reported about Mbappe feeling that the club has not fulfilled the promises made to him. The report further said that Mbappe's preference is to play the role of No 9, rather than alongside Neymar and Messi, who he feels do not complement his playing style. The other promise that the club was unable to fulfil was recruiting another centre-back. Sporting director Luis Campos head of the Champions League clash against Benfica had said, "I am very surprised because I spend all my days with Kylian Mbappe, and he never once asked me or the president to leave in January. We have to be very clear that this isn't a declaration -- it is news that has come out a few hours before a very important match against Benfica.

Mbappe is the most disliked man in PSG dressing room

While Mbappe looks to find an escape route from PSG, reports have emerged about several of his teammates wanting him to leave the club due to his egoistic behaviour ever since becoming the main man at the club. According to a Daily Mail report, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, are the ones who have created dislike for Mbappe. A source while speaking to the publication said, "We hear the club some complaints within the club about his ego, (him) increasingly feeling that he is around looking for everything to be his way. Even some people last summer was expressing privately they were happy if he went to Madrid as things in the club would be easier,"