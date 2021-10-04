Kylian Mbappe Opens Up On Wanting To Quit PSG; Says He Wanted Club To Have 'transfer Fee'

2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe finally broke his silence when it came to the uncertainty surrounding his contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid interest from Real Madrid. The French international confirmed in the interview that he had told PSG of his desire to leave the Parc des Princes in July.

Mbappe's future at PSG was the topic of discussion for most of the summer as he did not sign a contract extension, and Madrid reportedly submitted several bids to secure his services. It is believed that the La Liga giants' final offer was a staggering €220 million (£188m), which was refused by the Ligue 1 giants.

Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on PSG contract discussions

While speaking to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe explained the conversation he had with PSG regarding his contract extension discussions in July. "People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true. I asked to leave because, from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement."

The 22-year old added, "It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough so that the club can react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, 'if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay'."

Kylian Mbappe continues to deliver for PSG

Even though Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG has been up in the air, he yet continues to deliver for PSG this season. The French forward is PSG's highest goalscorer in the league with four goals and three assists in nine appearances. However, he and the rest of the team failed to deliver in their last match against Rennes, resulting in PSG's first defeat of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite the defeat, the Ligue 1 giants remain at the top of the table by six points. Moreover, they are also currently at the top of their UEFA Champions League group standings after an excellent victory over Manchester City midweek. In that game, Mbappe combined with Lionel Messi to help the Argentine score his first goal for the club.

Image: AP