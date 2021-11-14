Kylian Mbappe Provides Cryptic Update On PSG Future; 'I Had 5 Extraordinary Years...'

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has made his intentions clear of wanting to leave the Ligue 1 giants on various occasions during the summer transfer window this year. The French star was reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid, who have made three official bids upwards of €170 million.

Surprisingly, PSG rejected the bids as Mbappe's contract expires in the summer of 2022, which means he will be a free agent once the transfer window opens next year. After rejecting multiple contract extensions, he seems to have provided another cryptic update on his future at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe provides cryptic update on PSG future

On being asked about his future at PSG, Kylian Mbappe told TNT Sports in an interview, "I don't know yet. I am here. I said I had 5 extraordinary years. I enjoyed every moment, and I'm still doing it. There are a lot of big things coming up, big deadlines, but I've already talked about them."

Mbappe had revealed he wanted to leave PSG to help them earn fee

While speaking to RMC Sport in October, Kylian Mbappe had revealed how he wanted PSG to earn a transfer fee to sign a replacement before the summer transfer window ended. "People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true. I asked to leave because, from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement."

Qui veut faire un crossbar challenge avec @KMbappe et @AntoGriezmann ? 🎯



5 tirs, 5 barres 💯#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/GgKuGCsLuD — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 12, 2021

The Ligue 1 giants would have only had an opportunity to earn a transfer fee if the 22-year old would have left in the summer transfer window as now he can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs in January since his contract expires next year. Players are permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement six months before their contract expires.

In the same interview, the French forward also added, "It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough so that the club can react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, 'if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay'."

It is commendable that despite Mbappe's willingness to leave, he has ensured that he continues to deliver for the club when called upon. The 22-year old has scored six goals and six assists in 12 Ligue 1 matches this season.