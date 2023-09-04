Kylian Mbappe Scores 2 Goals As PSG Routs Lyon 4-1 In French League

Kylian Mbappe’s two goals put him top of the French league’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon on Sunday for its biggest success of the season under new coach Luis Enrique.

The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champion PSG’s opponent. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble.

Kylian Mbappe vs OL



All of PSG’s goals came in the first half against a dismal Lyon side. Captain Corentin Tolisso had complained about his team’s performance last weekend, but failed to control a pass from his own goalkeeper and then clumsily hacked down PSG’s Manuel Ugarte for a clear penalty. Mbappé struck it cleanly down the middle past Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the fourth minute, even though Lopes got a leg to it.

After right back Achraf Hakimi bundled in a cross that Lyon’s defense failed to deal with in the 20th, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and Mbappé finished clinically from fast breaks.

Mbappé has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff. The France star’s five goals puts him one ahead of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, a consistent rival for the top scorer award in recent seasons, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed.

PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rival Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco, which has 10 points and a healthy 13 goals.

Despite PSG’s threat going forward, its goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had already made four good saves by the time Tolisso’s penalty reduced the arrears to 4-1 in the 74th, and new signing Ousmane Dembélé squandered numerous chances for PSG with erratic shooting.

Winger Bradley Barcola got a hostile reception from home fans when he came on later in the second half, after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.

Seven-time champion Lyon was once a serious rival for PSG but is in crisis and in last place with only one point.

Lyon has scored the fewest goals (three), and also conceded the most (10) along with next-to-last Lens. The upcoming international break potentially comes at a good time for Lyon coach Laurent Blanc, who pledged to wake up his squad.

“If you’re not aware that you have a problem, then you can’t solve the problem,” Blanc said. “As I said to my players, there will be talks but above all we all have to be truthful.”

Fans displayed a derogatory banner telling Blanc — formerly in charge of France and PSG — to fight harder or resign.

“The fans have a right to be disappointed — with the team, the coach, with the technical staff — given what we’ve offered them,” Blanc said. “But in our situation there’s not just one person responsible.”

Elsewhere, an early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give sixth-place Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

The Turkey midfielder struck a hard left-foot shot into the bottom corner after only two minutes for his first goal of the season.

Southern club Nice got its first win when it beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home. Right back Youcef Atal controlled a high pass before hitting a fine curling shot in first-half stoppage time, and striker Terem Moffi dinked the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 75th.

In other matches, Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Clermont, which equalized through central defender Florent Ogier.

Promoted Le Havre secured its first win of the campaign after beating Lorient 3-0 and Metz, which also went up last season, was held 2-2 by visiting Reims.