Kylian Mbappe Slams French Football Chief For Turning Deaf Ear To Euro 2020 Racial Abuse

PSG star and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has accused French Football Federation (FFF) president Noël Le Graët of ignoring racial abuse complaints after he missed his penalty at the Euro 2020 tournament last year. The 23-year-old has defended his stance of wanting to quit the French national team at one point because of the racist abuse rather than his penalty miss.

Kylian Mbappe slams French Football Federation president

After French Football Federation President Noël Le Graët had stated that Kylian Mbappe was not keen on playing for the national team due to his penalty miss, the 23-year-old took to his official Twitter account to respond by stating, "Yes finally I explained to him that it was in relation to racism and NOT to the penalty. But he considered that there had been no racism."

The FFF President had earlier controversially stated, "Kylian Mbappé no longer wanted to play with the France team after Euro 2020. He found that the Federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism on the networks." Le Graët had also been slammed earlier when he contentiously stated that racism in football hardly exists.

On Saturday, FIFA put up a report, where they cited the increase in racism following the Euro 2020 and the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino's statement after the report read, "Our duty is to protect the football, and that starts with the players who bring so much joy and happiness to all of us by their exploits on the field of play."

He went on to add, "Unfortunately, there is a trend developing where a percentage of posts on social media channels directed towards players, coaches, match officials, and the teams themselves is not acceptable, and this form of discrimination – like any form of discrimination – has no place in football."

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand coming soon, Infantino went on to add that FIFA and FIFPRO will closely monitor what is included on social media. He concluded his statement by stating that they will take concrete measures to tackle the problem directly as they want their actions to speak louder than words.