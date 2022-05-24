Kylian Mbappe Spills The Beans On Talks With French Prez Macron Before PSG Deal Extension

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron before making his decision to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 23-year-old became the top talking point immediately after his blockbuster deal with the Ligue 1 giants was announced, and as a result, it was understood that he had snubbed Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe reveals conversation with Emmanuel Macron

While speaking to BFMTV (transcribed by RMC Sport), Kylian Mbappe said, "Yes, we spoke. It was good advice. We often spoke. When you are a national figure, you have rights and duties. You have to assume what you are, as a player and a man. I informed him of my choice. He said he was very happy and that it was great news for the country."

When asked if the French President had any role in influencing his decision, Mbappe replied, "No because there wasn't just one call! I have a lot of respect for him, but I didn’t make my decision because he told me to stay. But it was a factor among others." Following his massive contract extension, Mbappe scored an outstanding hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 win over Metz in the final game of their season.

Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to extend contract at PSG

A few days after Kylian Mbappe's contract extension was announced with PSG, the Frenchman had a press conference to explain his decision. The 23-year-old admitted that he had a conversation with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who he has a great amount of respect for.

"I made my decision last week, but I didn't tell my teammates about it, as the club wanted to keep it a secret," Mbappe explained. "I have respect for Florentino Pérez and for Real Madrid. I had to call him personally. The players found out about my decision on the TV in the changing room."

He then went on to admit that he was keen on leaving last year by stating, "Last year, I wanted to leave, but every year is different. I've learned just to look ahead. I wanted to take the time to make the best possible choice, my own choice. There's the sentimental side of things with France. The project has changed, and that made me want to keep going. My story here isn't finished, and I've still got some great chapters to write with Paris Saint-Germain."