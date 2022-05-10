Kylian Mbappe Spotted In Madrid; Fuels Transfer Rumours As PSG Contract Expiry Draws Close

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked transfer to La Liga champions Real Madrid for quite a while now. With Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ending at the end of the season, the speculations about Mbappe joining Real Madrid are at an all-time high now. The transfer rumours and speculations have reached an all-time high now, as the 23-year-old footballer was spotted in Madrid after the team’s 2-2 draw with Troyes in the Ligue 1 game on May 9.

Kylian Mbappe spotted in Madrid with teammate Achraf Hakimi

Mbappe and his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, which sent the Madrid fans into a frenzy. As per Cope, both the footballers were spotted leaving a popular restaurant in Madrid after having lunch together.

Mbappe also uploaded a picture with Hakimi and his brother with the caption saying, ‘OFF’. This further fueled the rumors about his transfer to Madrid as it can mean that Mbappe is off to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is understood to be the La Liga winner’s number one priority in the upcoming transfer window. However, PSG are giving their all to make Mbappe stay at PSG. After failed attempts to rope in Mbappe into the team last summer, Madrid are confident that they will acquire his services this summer. Madrid and Mbappe are yet to give any formal announcement about the same.

A look at Kylian Mbappe's career

Meanwhile, Mbappe is currently the top goal scorer in the Ligue 1 2021-22 with a total of 24 goals in 33 appearances. At the same time, he has also contributed with 16 assists in total. Mbappe scored 6 goals and assisted 6 during the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season before PSG got knocked out by Madrid. However, Mbappe might also join Madrid, seeking Champions League glory.

After joining PSG in 2018, Mbappe has scored a total of 167 goals in 214 appearances across competitions for PSG. He has also contributed with 84 assists. At the same time, he has won competitions like Ligue 1, French Super Cup, and French Cup titles on multiple occasions with the team. Prior to PSG, Mbappe played for Monaco.

(Image: AP)