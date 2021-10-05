Kylian Mbappe Thought It Was 'impossible' For Him To Play With Lionel Messi; Here's Why

Paris Saint Germain posses one of the fearsome forward lines in world football, comprising Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. While Lionel Messi is yet to hit the stride for the former French champions, Kylian Mbappe has been leading the line with four goals, and three assist in 9 matches played in the league so far. The French forward was instrumental in Lionel Messi scoring the goal for the club during the Champions League match against Manchester City. While speaking to L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappe revealed what it is like to play alongside the ex-Barcelona forward Messi. Both the players were recently featured in PSG vs Rennes match, in which PSG lost 0-2.

Kylian Mbappe on featuring alongside Lionel Messi

Talking about pairing alongside the former Barcelona star (Messi), Mbappe said, “I never imagined him coming here. He’s one of the rare players who I put in the “impossible-for-me-to-play-with” category. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona. I am savouring every moment alongside him". He added “You can’t forget that it remains a privilege. He’s someone who loves football. He speaks with everyone, he’s trying to integrate in his own way, even if he is a bit shy. But he’s not shy on the pitch.”

Kylian Mbappe PSG contract

Mbappe's future at PSG was the topic of discussion for most of the summer as he did not sign a contract extension, and Madrid reportedly submitted several bids to secure his services. It is believed that the La Liga giants' final offer was a staggering €220 million (£188m), which was refused by the Ligue 1 giants.

While speaking to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe explained the conversation he had with PSG regarding his contract extension discussions in July. "People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true. I asked to leave because, from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement."

The 22-year old added, "It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough so that the club can react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don't want me to leave, I will stay."

Image: PSG/ Instagram