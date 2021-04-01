Kylian Mbappe 'tired' Of Criticism He Receives In France, Hints At Playing Football Abroad

Four-time Ligue 1 champion Kylian Mbappe admits to feeling worn out by the many discussions around him in France and recognizes that this could have an impact on his future at PSG. Mbappe failed to find the net for Les Blues in their opening three games of the World Cup qualifying campaign and his relatively below-par displays earned him criticism from the French media. The 22-year-old also highlighted that footballers who play for clubs abroad don't seem to have the extra spotlight on them.

France Football team remain top of Group D WC qualifying despite underwhelming performances

France began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine before beating Kazhakstan and Bosina 2-0 and 1-0 respectively. With seven points from their opening three group stage games, Didier Deschamps' side are at the top of Group D but the French media still criticized their players for their lack of intensity during the games. Now, Kylian Mbappe has hit back at the criticism after failing to score a goal in either of the opening three games and hinted at a possible PSG exit.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: PSG star hints at playing abroad?

In a recent interview with RTL, Kylian Mbappe declared that he is tired of the criticism directed his way in France. The World Cup winner said, "Of course it is tiring, especially when your play for a club in your country when you give everything from your national team… At a certain moment, it tires you out, yes." Mbappe then revealed that footballers who play their club football abroad don't have the media chasing them all the time, "It is different for the players who play abroad, who only come back to France for the national team. Me, I am here all the time, so I am spoken about a lot more. But I was aware of this context when signing for PSG.”

ðŸš¨ðŸŽ™ Kylian Mbappé: « If it is a difficult context, to live in the center of attention? It's tiring, especially when you play for a club in your country, that you give everything for your national team too. Of course after a while it gets tired. »



[@RTLFoot] — PSGhub (@PSGhub) April 1, 2021

PSG news: Kylian Mbappe remains coy over contract extension with PSG

Mbappe concluded by stating that the critics in France will have an effect on his decision to stay at PSG or move abroad. "We will see for the future. Of course, that (critics) plays (in my future decision-making) too. Aside from that, it is not just that. The most important thing is to feel good where you are and enjoy yourself every day. If it had moved forward (extension talks with PSG), I would have already come and spoke about it. I will do so when I have taken my decision."

Mbappe has scored 30 goals and racked up nine assists across all competitions for PSG this season, helping Mauricio Pochettino's side to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, level on points (63) with Lille. Mbappe and PSG will face Bayern Munich over a two-legged UCL quarterfinal later this month.

Image Credits - AP