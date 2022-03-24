Kylian Mbappe To Face Sanctions? French Star Threatened For Missing Mandatory Team Event

French Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet threatened Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe with sanctions after the 23-year old skipped a mandatory marketing event while on international duty. Le Graet added that a conversation needed to be held before there is another operation with their sponsors in Autumn before the team goes to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

Will Kylian Mbappe face sanctions by French Football?

While speaking to L'Equipe, Noel Le Graet said, "I told him to come down and participate in the operations with the sponsors. At one point he was ready to do so. Then he said: ’No, I’m not going down. What do you want to do?" According to reports, the player's representatives highlighted that Mbappe believes that some of the sponsors pose moral and ethical issues. As a result, the 23-year old is not keen on giving his image rights towards such causes.

Le Graet went on to add that Mbappe could also face sanctions as a result as he said, "There will be a letter from the lawyers which will be sent to him and his lawyer. We are going to see point by point what the problem is. We want to improve things and make people happy, both sponsors and players."

2018 World Cup winners France are set to play Ivory Coast in a friendly in Marseille on Friday and Le Graet hopes that the issue between Mbappe and the French Federation is resolved by then. He concluded his assessment of the situation by stating that he is confident that the 23-year old would play against Ivory Coast and that he will also have a good game.

"Everything about sanctions always annoys me. I don’t like that word. But there will be a conversation. And there will be another operation with the sponsors in the autumn before we go to the World Cup. I assure you that by then everything will be settled. There is no arm wrestling. The little worries are part of life. Kylian will be on the pitch in Marseille and I hope he will be good," added the French Football president.