Kylian Mbappe To Not Move To Real Madrid? Reports Claim No Deal Struck With Spanish Giants

On Monday, it was reported that French football sensation and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe had signed a deal with Real Madrid and would join them in July 2022 on a free transfer. However, now a report suggests that no such deal has been made as a member of Mbappe's entourage has denied the deal.

As per a report from Sport Bild, Mbappe was expected to move to Madrid in the summer where he would earn almost $50 million per season. However, according to a report from Canal Plus, they were informed by someone in Mbappe's entourage that no deal has been struck with the Merengues. During the summer transfer window, Mbappe had under a year left on his contract and Madrid were ready to offer PSG up to €180 million for a player they could have gotten for free at the end of the year but PSG rejected the offer. He now had less than six months left and the rumours are growing stronger.

PSG chief Leonardo still unsure of Mbappe's contract situation

For now, Mbappe plays for PSG but with under six months left on his contract, the question begs, will he still be there six months from now? PSG Sporting director Leonardo Araujo was recently asked that question but he did not sound very convincing. The PSG chief said that while they would like to get Mbappe to sign a contract extension, it is something they will have to wait and see. "What to say about Mbappe?" Leonardo told Diario AS. "Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see."

Mbappe Real Madrid transfer: What did Mbappe have to say about the failed move?

The PSG forward revealed to L'Equipe in September that since he wanted to leave in the summer he will see what happens as for now he just wants to concentrate on playing for PSG. He said that in the summer he wanted to join only Real Madrid and no one else as he felt that his 'adventure' with PSG was over. He also reiterated that if he had left in the summer it would have been for the Blancos and no one else. Now though it seems that Mbappe could very well be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next season.