Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Could Be Closer Than Imagined Due To France's Tax System

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and their fans will be looking over their shoulders as the possibility of losing Kylian Mbappe could be real amidst the latest updates. The 22-year-old's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and it is believed that Mbappe has been delaying contract extensions with the Ligue 1 giants in a bid to play abroad. Moreover, PSG renewed the contract of Neymar about a week ago but there seems to be no sign of them doing the same with the French forward yet.

Furthermore, as per the latest Real Madrid transfer news, Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabéu could be closer than ever because of France's tax system. That is not it as previous reports have also claimed that the French star forward is looking for a house in Madrid, suggesting that a move to the Spanish capital could very well be on the cards. Here is the latest news on the Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid links.

🎙️| Kylian Mbappé, in 2017: "We all know who Benzema is. He's been at Real Madrid for 8 years, and not a lot of players can claim that privilege. My dream has always been to play with great players, so yes, it would be a dream to play with Benzema." #rmalive pic.twitter.com/VuTThaW4Ps — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 18, 2021

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer news: French forward could be a major signing for Los Blancos

Considering Real Madrid's struggles in Europe and the possibility of them failing to win the LaLiga title this season, Los Blancos will be hopeful of making a massive signing to boost their chances of winning trophies in the upcoming season. And there is no better way to do it than perhaps land Kylian Mbappe, who has been a star performer for PSG over the past few seasons. The French forward has scored a staggering 26 goals and seven assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances this season. His performances in the Champions League have been outstanding as well, having scored eight goals in 10 appearances.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer news: How could France's tax system help Los Blancos to sign PSG's star forward

Diario AS explained how France's tax system could potentially help Real Madrid to land Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window. Mbappe, as a French citizen, does not have the tax exemptions that foreign footballers such as Neymar have. This means that PSG would have to invest more in Mbappe than a foreign international to ensure that the French players receive a salary at par with the international footballers. Moreover, with PSG having renewed Neymar's contract first, they effectively showed who they seem to value more. As a result, the ball is in Mbappe's court to decide upon his next move.