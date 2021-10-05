Last Updated:

Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid In January? Florentino Perez Clarifies Rumours

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was quoted as saying in January they will have news about Kylian Mbappe but then clarified as he was 'misinterpreted'.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Kylian Mbappe

Image: AP


During the crazy transfer season that is touted to be the most shocking and entertaining one in the history of football, reports had suggested that the mighty Real Madrid had placed a bid for Kylian Mbappe for €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected. With just a few months left on the French forward's contract, reports suggest that Mbappe could move to Madrid for free. The Blancos president Florentino Perez was initially quoted as saying that In January they will have news about Mbappe and that he hopes on January 1 everything 'can be solved'.

"In January we will have news about Mbappe," Perez told El Debate. "We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved."

What Perez actually meant to say

However, Perez then came out and said he was 'misinterpreted' and did not mean any disrespect to PSG. Perez said:

My words were misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to hear from him, always with respect to PSG with whom we have good relations.

While PSG have ended up retaining the services of Mbappe for this season, it seems as though his departure might be inevitable as he has only a few more months left on his contract and has reportedly rejected many of PSG's advances seeking an extension.

The Santiago Bernabeu Renovations

The Madrid president also spoke about the recent renovation of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and explained what his vision for Real Madrid's ground is.

"It will be a meeting point for the entire city of Madrid. There is no stadium like it and one that is in the centre of a big city like ours is," added Perez.

The Bernabeu was previously closed in March 2020, after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona, owing to renovation works. The club then stepped up in the summer as part of their desire to modernise the famous stadium that has seen so many trophies being lifted. A retractable roof, a brand new pitch, revamping of all the seating including a new VIP zone is all that was meant to be added.

Real Madrid played their first match at the Santiago Bernabeu after 560 days in what happened to be a dream return to their home with a 5-2 win against Celta Vigo on Sunday, 12 September 2021, in La Liga. Thousands of fans turned out to welcome the team as they entered the Bernabeu after a year and a half. Only 19,874 people were allowed in because of the coronavirus regulations and building work that is still going on.

(Image: AP)

