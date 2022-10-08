Kylian Mbappe Tops Forbes List Of Highest-earning Footballers Ahead Of Messi And Ronaldo

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has achieved a unique feat of topping the Forbes list of highest-earning footballers, which is the first time someone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved the milestone in nine years. As per the estimation by Forbes, 23-year-old Mbappe will earn USD 128 million this season, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi will be the second-highest-earning footballer with USD 120 million. At the same time, Manchester United’s Ronaldo will earn USD 100 million this season.

Meanwhile, another PSG star Neymar Jr. will earn an estimated amount of USD 87 million and sits fourth in the list. Liverpool strike Mohamed Salah will earn USD 53 million to complete the top five highest-earning footballers. It is pertinent to mention that the last player other than Messi or Ronaldo to top the list of highest-earning footballers was former England captain David Beckham in 2013.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the only players on the list under the age of 30

Earlier this year, Mbappe signed a three-year deal with PSG to end speculations about his transfer to Real Madrid. In his career with PSG so far, Mbappe has won 11 trophies, which includes four Ligue 1 titles since making his debut from the club in 2017. In the meantime, 22-year-old Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has made his debut in the top 10 list and sits after scoring 19 goals in 12 games for Manchester City.

He opted for a move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to City during the summer transfer window of 2022 and has left everyone in awe of his skills. Haaland is the only player from the Premier League alongside Ronaldo, Salah, and Kevin de Bruyne. In the meantime, Haaland and Mbappe are the only players on the list under the age of 30.

Forbes' top-10 list of highest-paid footballers in 2022