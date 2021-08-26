Kylian Mbappe Wants To Leave PSG For Real Madrid, Confirms Paris Club's Sporting Director

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga seems to have multiple different reports every day, however, one thing that can be confirmed now is that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. According to PSG's sporting director Leonardo Araujo, Mbappe wants to leave the club and join Real Madrid however, whether that is happening this season or the next is still unknown. Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Le Parc des Princes this summer. Real Madrid has long been linked with the player and is seen as a frontrunner for the French forward.

Leonardo spoke to RMC Sport and said that Mbappe wants to leave the club and also confirmed that Madrid made a bid for the French international, adding that if he can leave if he wants to but only on PSG's terms.

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear. If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear… Me, I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone. We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms," Leonardo said.

PSG's sporting director then said that their position has always been to keep Kylian, to extend his contract. He added that the club made two significant offers to Kylian, one at the level of the top players in their squad two months ago and one above that of those players very recently. Leonardo then said that he wants to prove to Mbappe that he is an important player, at the centre of their sporting project but not above it.

PSG not happy with Real Madrid's transfer strategy

Leonardo then called out Los Blancos for their transfer strategy saying that Madrid is trying to get a 'no' from PSG on the bid they made in an attempt to sign Mbappe for a free transfer next season when his contract expires.

He then explained Real Madrid's strategy is to get a no from PSG. The sporting director then said that for the last two years, Real Madrid has been behaving like this and that it is not correct, calling it "illegal" because they contacted the player. According to Leonardo, Madrid want PSG to reject their bid to show Mbappe that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year.

PSG will let Mbappe go for right price

Leonardo then said that PSG had rejected the advances of Madrid but said that if the right bid is placed they will let Mbappe go. He added that the club said no verbally to the bid that Madrid had placed but they will not hold anyone back. If any player wants to leave and PSG's conditions are met, then they will consider it. Leonardo went on to say the club had created a dream with the players it brought in this summer and plans to not let anyone ruin it. PSG's sporting director said that they consider the offer to be very far from what they value Mbappe at and that they still owe part of the money to Monaco.

He also added that the bid was around the estimated €160 million and revealed that Mbappe had given the club his word that he would not depart on a free transfer saying that he cannot confirm the numbers (of €160m), but the bid was around that. Leonardo said that it was less than what they paid for Mbappe when he joined. Leonardo then said that he has spoken a lot with Mbappe and he has always said the same things to the club that he would not leave for free.

PSG ownership tells Madrid to pay Mbappe price or settle for 'Golfer' Bale

Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the brother of PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani delivered a strong message on Twitter. He has made it straightforward that Real Madrid would have to pay the alleged €200 million asking price for Mbappe this summer. Also, he took a dig at the Welsh international Gareth Bale in the tweet. “If you agree to the specified price. contact us... Or complete the season with the golfer,” tweeted Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The allusion to the golfer is almost certainly a swipe at Bale, who has been chastised for his golfing passion.

