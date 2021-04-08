Kylian Mbappe WILL PLAY For Real Madrid Next Season As Star Stalls PSG Extension: Report

Kylian Mbappe was at his lethal best for PSG on Wednesday when he fired the Ligue 1 giants to a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena. The Frenchman scored PSG's first and third goal of the game to ensure that Mauricio Pochettino's men remain in control of the tie against the reigning European champions ahead of the second leg next week. However, there are still questions being raised over his future at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid?

According to El Chiringuito de Jugones host, Josep Pedrerol, Kylian Mbappe will ply his trade at Real Madrid next season. On Thursday, the Spanish journalist revealed that Real Madrid have identified three targets for the summer — Bayern's David Alaba, Dortmund's Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe. Pedrerol then claimed that out of the three players on Real Madrid’s wish list, Mbappe is more likely to come to the Spanish capital than Haaland.

He then fuelled the transfer rumours around Mbappe by stating that the 22-year-old World Cup winner will play for Real Madrid next season. More so, Los Blancos will reportedly use a transfer sum and Vinicius Junior as bargaining chips to secure a deal with PSG for Mbappe. Mbappe has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 32 times and grabbing a further nine assists for the Parisians in all competitions this season. Even Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has previously declared his admiration for Mbappe.

Only last week, reports suggested that Real Madrid were only 'faking' interest in Haaland and were not willing to sign the Norweigan given his hefty price tag. The likes of Barcelona, PSG and Man City have also been closely linked with the 20-year-old Dortmund forward.

Kylian Mbappe transfer price and contract with PSG

Multiple reports have stated that PSG are keen on tying Mbappe down at the club on a long-term deal but the forward is stalling contract extensions with the French outfit. Mbappe's current deal with PSG expires in the summer of 2022, but PSG might risk losing him for free next summer if he doesn't sign an extension. Reports now suggest that PSG are getting impatient over Mbappe's reluctance to commit to a new contract and have set his transfer fee between £100 million and £130 million.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe Instagram