Kylian Mbappe's Contract: PSG Could Axe 9 Nine Players To Fund French Star's New Contract

One of the unfortunate byproducts of the COVID pandemic has been a massive cash crunch in football amongst Europe's biggest clubs. Surprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are known to sign some of the most expensive players in the world, are also victims of this crisis. As per recent reports, PSG could axe as many as nine players from their squad in order to fund Kylian Mbappe a new contract.

PSG has spent big over the past decade

After spending huge sums of money for around a decade, PSG may require to change their transfer policy. The French club has invested a whopping 1.25 billion Euro in signings between 2011 and 2020, including 76m Euro so far this summer. This summer, PSG has signed world-class players such as Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

PSG hopes to renew Kylian Mbappe's contract

After renewing the contracts of Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Keylor Navas and Neymar, PSG will also be hoping to do the same with Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires in 2022. According to MARCA, the French club plans to offer Mbappe the same salary as Neymar. However, they may require to axe several players to free up space in their salary cap and meet UEFA's financial fair play rules.

✍️❤️💙 @PSG_English is delighted to announce that Moutanabi Bodiang has signed his first professional contract.



The right-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal until 30 June 2024https://t.co/8fMZXFtmqR — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 22, 2021

Moreover, PSG also highlighted that their club's finances have been affected severely by the pandemic. When asked by Le Journal du Dimanche if the club had lost around 200 million Euros, PSG sports director Leonardo replied, "Yes, [the figure] is probably close to that. I don't think there will be transfers [worth] of 100 million euro this summer, as no one can afford to spend that amount of money, not even us. We have very significant losses at PSG. We will have to be more creative and find solutions that are not too expensive. With a few adjustments, regardless of who leaves, our team can continue to be competitive."

9 players PSG may need to axe to fund Mbappe's contract

As per L'Equipe, PSG requires to offload nine stars to fund Kylian Mbappe's new contract. With Donnarumma, Navas and Sergio Rico expected to be the team's three goalkeepers, Alphonso Areola is expected to depart. Moreover, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer may face the exit following the arrival of Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid. However, the biggest shocker amongst fans is that Mauro Icardi is up for sale following his 2019 move from Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Pablo Sarabia and Arnaud Kalimuendo and Rafinha Alcantara could also leave.