Kylian Mbappe's Mother Was the Reason Chelsea Missed signing PSG Sensation In 2012

Premier League giants Chelsea could have signed Kylian Mbappe as a teenager but a transfer fell through after the player's mother, Fayza Lamari, had a falling out with the club. The World Cup winner had a trial with the Blues in 2012 and was asked to return for a second training session but the player's mother refused and they didn't return to England. At the time, Mbappe was just 13 years old and played for Bondy, a small club in the suburbs of Paris.

Kylian Mbappe Chelsea trial: Mbappe's mother had a falling out with Chelsea

In what must be one of Chelsea's biggest regrets, the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe for nothing more than pennies was lost after a falling out with his mother, Fayza Lamari. According to reports from The Mirror, Mbappe had a trial with Chelsea in 2012. At the time, he played for a local club in Paris called Bondy and was hoping to impress the Chelsea scouts to potentially make a move to England.

Kylian Mbappe could of easily have joined Chelsea for FREE if the club had been more adventurous. Initially Chelsea wanted him to come back 4 another trial, an invitation that did not sit well with his mother.And they didn't rate his defensive work rate & wanted him to track back pic.twitter.com/l2zFDcrOQl — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 17, 2021

Following his first trial, Serge Daniel Boga, a Chelsea scout until 2014, has explained to Goal why the forward didn't join the Blues. He said, "Mbappe took a trial with us and didn't end up convincing us because he didn't offer enough defensively. So, they asked his mother if he could come back for a second trial and she said no."

Boga added that Fayza had been upset with Chelsea as they didn't tie Mbappe down to the club after his first trial. "His mother said something like 'My son will not go back, either they sign him now or within five years they'll have to offer €50 million to tie him down," explained Boga.

Although Boga also admitted that Fayza was right about her son's future, he could not agree to her demands at the time. He concluded by saying, "That's what she said to me! I said, 'No I can't say that to them. It is too cocky for me.' She was right, though. It wasn't even €50m but €180m that someone would pay. So, she knew the quality of her son and she was right.“

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Kylian Mbappe contract at PSG

Mbappe, now a four-time Ligue 1 champion, has become the top transfer target for several European giants. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool are monitoring his situation at PSG. Mbappe's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires next summer but PSG are eager to tie him down at the French capital with a new contract.

Mbappe's electric pace and exceptional dribbling skills have made him a nightmare for defenders across the globe and he intends to put those skills to good use when PSG square off against Manchester City in the 2ng leg of their UCL semi-final on Tuesday.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram / AP