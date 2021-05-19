Kylian Mbappe's Reaction Excites Fans As Karim Benzema Recalled For France Squad Euro 2020

The biggest footballing headline on Tuesday evening was that Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema had been recalled to the France squad Euro 2020 after an absence of more than five years. Benzema has not played for France since 2015 amid rumours of a blackmailing scandal and over comments that head coach Didier Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving him out of Euro 2016. On hearing the news that Benzema had been recalled to the squad, fellow French teammate Kylian Mbappe was delighted as he took to social media immediately to show his reactions.

How will France squad Euro 2020 look with Karim Benzema recall?

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham); Mike Maignan (Lille); Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton); Leo Dubois (Lyon); Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich); Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Sain- Germain); Jules Kounde (Sevilla); Clement Lenglet (Barcelona); Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich); Raphael Varane (Real Madrid); Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Ngolo Kante (Chelsea); Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid); Paul Pogba (Manchester United); Adrien Rabiot (Juventus); Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham); Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco); Karim Benzema (Real Madrid); Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich); Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona); Olivier Giroud (Chelsea); Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona); Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain); Marcus Thuram (Borussia Munchengladbach)

Kylian Mbappe reaction to Karim Benzema recall to France squad Euro 2020 leaves fans excited

Having won the 2018 FIFA World Cup without Karim Benzema, his addition to the France squad will only bolster the attacking prowess of the team. Benzema has been in absolutely this form this season as he has scored 22 goals and eight assists in 33 LaLiga appearances. The 33-year old's goal return this season is one of the highest as he has managed over 22 goals just once before.

Kylian Mbappe will be familiar with Benzema, having played his Real Madrid side in the Champions League. Hence, on hearing this news, Mbappe posted a picture of him and Benzema with multiple fire emoticons in the caption to suggest how the two could combine upfront. The Kylian Mbappe Instagram post has received over four million likes from fans who cannot wait for Euro 2020 to begin.

France schedule Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 tournament, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from June 11 to July 11 this year. France schedule Euro 2020 will begin with Deschamps' side taking on 2014 World Cup winners Germany on June 15. France will then take on Hungary on June 19 before taking on defending Euro champions Portugal in their final group stage game on June 23.