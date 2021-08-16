Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Move From PSG Could Finally Happen; Here's Why

With Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the focus now shifts towards the future of Kylian Mbappe at the club. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Mbappe will quit PSG next year when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires.

The report suggests that Mbappe is interested in signing for Real Madrid. Earlier, the 2018 World Cup winner had publicly stated that he wanted a better project to commit to if an extension was to be agreed upon. However, PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi is confident that the French forward has "no reason" to leave the club.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news

While PSG looks to keep their star player at all cost, news from Spain suggest the opposite. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer rumours have reignited once again with TV channel, El Chiringuito, reporting that the French football star wants to meet PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to ask him to negotiate with Real Madrid.

During the unveiling of Lionel Messi, the PSG chairman told a press conference, "I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."

Mbappe on target in PSG's opening match against Strasbourg

Despite the Real Madrid transfer talks, Kylian Mbappe started the new season with PSG by helping the team register a 4-2 win over Strasbourg in the first match of the season. Mauro Icardi gave the team an early lead in the match before Kylian Mbappe doubled his team advantage with just 25 minutes on the clock. Julian Draxler made it 3-0 two minutes later following a cross from Mbappe. For Strasbourg, Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque found the back of the net to make the match a nail-biting contest.

Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku was given the marching orders which let PSG off the hook nine minutes from time. Substitute Pablo Sarabia tapped home at the back post in the 86th minute to make sure of the unconvincing victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The win sent PSG top of the table with two wins from two matches, while last season's champions Lille were surprisingly thrashed 4-0 at home by Nice earlier on Saturday, 14 August.