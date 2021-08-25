Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Move Hits Roadblock After PSG Reject Latest Offer: Report

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) continues to be the talk of the town following the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona. The French forward has been strongly linked to Spanish giants Real Madrid and as each day passes there have been new developments on Mbappe transfer news.

On Wednesday a tweet by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Real Madrid has made a formal bid of €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediately however there was no response from PSG over the latest bid. As per the tweet, the French superstar has turned down offers from PSG to extend the contract.

However, according to a report by ESPN PSG has turned down Real Madrid offer. According to the report, sources close to Real Madrid admitted to ESPN that the negotiations will be difficult, but they still hope to convince PSG to agree on a deal before the transfer window ends on August 31. The sources in France have told ESPN that Madrid would need to raise the offer to €200m ($235m) to have a chance of completing the signing. Mbappe has come close to joining Madrid on several occasions in the past, going on trial at the club aged 13 in 2012 -- posing for a photo with then-idol Cristiano Ronaldo -- and almost opting to sign with Madrid from Monaco in 2018 before choosing PSG instead.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Mbappe Transfer News

Recently Real Madrid's returning coach Carlo Ancelotti has now come out and said that he does not care if the club signs Mbappe. The former Everton coach was been asked about Madrid's interest in Mbappe to which he said, I don't know if he will arrive I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that. Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.”

Just a couple of days back PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino had said that Mbappe is 'very relaxed in spite of all the ongoing speculation around the players' future. He said, "Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season, this period is part of football, lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't,