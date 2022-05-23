Kylian Mbappe's WhatsApp Text To Real Madrid President Emerges After PSG Extension

Kylian Mbappe sent shockwaves across the footballing world on Saturday as he extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite reportedly being in talks with Real Madrid for a potential transfer in June. Mbappe snubbed Madrid to extend his stay at Parc des Princes by three years.

This prompted La Liga to lodge a complaint against PSG regarding their alleged violation of the Financial Fair Play rule. La Liga lodged its complaint before UEFA and other European authorities, including the European Union.

After Mbappe decided to extend his contract with PSG, the 23-year-old reportedly sent a message to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. According to the Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, Mbappe in his message informed Perez about his decision to stay at PSG.

He also thanked Perez for giving him the opportunity to play for Real Madrid. He further wished Perez all the best for the Champions League final, where Real Madrid will lock horns against Liverpool.

"Mr Florentino, I inform you that have decided to stay at PSG. I want to thank you for the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, the club I’ve been a fan of since I was little. I hope you are understanding of my decision and I wish you the best of luck in the Champions League final, Mbappe was quoted as saying in his message to Perez.

There were strong reports of Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid in June. However, the French footballer shocked everyone with his decision to stay at PSG for the next three years. Madrid were so committed to bringing Mbappe to Bernabeu that they even gave up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, who will be making a move to Manchester City this year.

Mbappe in 2021-22

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick just hours after signing the new contract with PSG, is expected to stay with the French club until 2025. Mbappe was presented with a shirt with the date '2025' before the game against Metz began on Saturday. Mbappe not only scored three goals in the game but also finished the season as the league's top scorer for the fourth season in a row.

Mbappe is the third player to finish as Ligue 1's top scorer for four consecutive years. The French international also provided 17 assists this season and became the league's first player to finish as both the league's top scorer and top assist provider.

Image: AP