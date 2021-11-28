LA Clippers Vs Golden State Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News

In what is touted to be an epic NBA clash, two of the in-form teams come face to face as first-place Golden State Warriors will take on fourth-place Los Angles Clippers. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM IST on Monday, November 29 at the Staples Centre in Los Angles. The Warriors have been in sensational form as they have only lost two games so far of the 19 they have played putting them at the top of the Western Conference on a six-match winning streak. The Clippers have lost eight games so far and won another 11 so a win in the upcoming match could help them move forward.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Los Angles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will begin live at 2:00 AM IST on Monday, November 29 at the Staples Centre in Los Angles.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. Match's live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:30 PM BST on Sunday, November 28 at the Staples Centre in Los Angles.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 28 at the Staples Centre in Los Angles.

Clippers vs Warriors Teams News and Injury Updates

For the Los Angles Clippers, there is a huge injury list with Nicolas Batum, Keon Johnson, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston all out for the vital clash. For the Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are out and Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee will be assessed closer to the match.

Image: AP