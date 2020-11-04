LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, MLS regular Season Live

LA Galaxy will face Brian Schmetzer's Seattle Sounders on Matchday 21 of the MLS regular season at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, November 4. The Western Conference clash between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm PT (Thursday, 9:30 am IST). Here's a look at the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders team news, LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders live stream details and our LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction ahead of the game.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction and match preview

LA Galaxy have endured a torrid campaign this term and sit in 10th place on the Western Conference table. The MLS giants have picked up only 21 points from their 20 games so far, recording six wins, three draws and 11 defeats along the way. However, LA Galaxy secured three points over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, which was interim manager Dominic Kinnear's first game in charge and the American will be hoping to make it two in two when they host Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Seattle Sounders will be looking to move to the top of the Western Conference table with a win over LA Galaxy. Brian Schmetzer's team are currently in third place and have racked up 35 points from their 20 games so far. However, Seattle Sounders suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids at the weekend. Our LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction is a 4-1 win for Seattle Sounders.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders team news, injuries and suspensions

For LA Galaxy, left-back Danilo Acosta will miss the game due to injury. Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher have completed their quarantine periods and are likely to be thrown into the mix against Seattle Sounders as well.

For Seattle Sounders, Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda are on the treatment table. However, star forward Raul Ruidiaz is in line to start after recovering from a knock.

MLS live: How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders live?

There will be no live telecast of the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders game in India. However, fans can check the live MLS scores on the Twitter handles of both teams. Fans in the UK can watch the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders game live on Sky Sports and Premier Sports. In the US, the game will broadcast on TUDN USA

Image Credits - Seattle Sounders, LA Galaxy Instagram