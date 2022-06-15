La Liga Alleges Man City & PSG Of Breaking FFP Rules, Files Complaint With UEFA

In latest news, La Liga has officially filed a complaint with UEFA against Premier League giants Manchester City and Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for allegedly breaking the financial fair play (FFP) rules. The official complaint from Spain's top-flight came shortly after several reports emerged claiming that the league president was unhappy with the way Kylian Mbappe snubbed a move to Real Madrid after receiving one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

La Liga officially files complaint with UEFA against Man City & PSG

La Liga issued a detailed statement to UEFA to cite the breach of FFP rules by clubs like Manchester City and PSG, stating that such clubs are responsible for 'altering the ecosystem and the sustainability of football'.

The statement read, "LaLiga this week filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, which will join another against Manchester City in April, for understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial fair play regulations. "LaLiga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself.

La Liga alleged that irregular financing of these clubs is carried out through injection of money, sponsorship and other contracts that 'do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense'

"The complaints against Manchester City before UEFA were made in April and this last week the one corresponding to PSG has been presented, although it is not ruled out that in the coming days, extensions of some of these complaints will be made with the contributions of new data," the statement added.

Moreover, La Liga has also contracted law firms in both France and Switzerland with the intention of undertaking both administrative and judicial actions before the 'competent French bodies and before the European Union as soon as possible'.

When it comes to Switzerland, Spain's top-flight is also studying different representation options due to potential conflicts of interest between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his different roles in UEFA, ECA and BeIN Sports.

Manchester City and PSG have had astronomical spending for years

While PSG reportedly continue to spend huge sums of money, the signing of Neymar in August 2017 changed the entire landscape when it came to transfers. The Ligue 1 giants reportedly paid a whopping sum of 222 million euros to sign the Brazilian international from Barcelona. And they followed that transfer with another blockbuster deal of 180 million euros to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in 2018.

Similarly, Manchester City have also made some huge signings in the past few years. The Citizens signed Jack Grealish for a reported British transfer record of £100 million from Aston Villa last season. They have followed up the English attacking midfielder's signing with Erling Haaland this summer. The signing of Haaland reportedly cost the Citizens £51 million.