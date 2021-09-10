La Liga And Sorare Enter Into Major NFT Partnership With Antoine Griezmann As Investor

La Liga announced its entry into the blockchain world by announcing a deal with fantasy football platform Sorare to launch licensed digital cards of players to be traded online. The cards will be based on non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs. As a result of this launch, fans and fantasy players will be able to trade and play with the digital cards of all of La Liga's players.

This new venture will generate a new revenue stream for all the Spanish clubs and help buyers potentially make money with these assets. The value of these cards will be determined by the market's supply and demand, which will depend on the players' performances. Sorare lists the Cristiano Ronaldo card as its most expensive, with a staggering valuation of €245,072 ($289,000). The next most expensive card is of Antonie Griezmann (€95,498), who returned to Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

La Liga signs major NFT partnership with Sorare

According to Sorare, Spain's top division is the first of the major five European football leagues to sign a major NFT partnership. It has Antonie Griezmann as an investor and Barcelona's Gerard Pique as a strategic adviser. La Liga president was excited to announce the partnership as he explained how it would help increase the competition's appeal. According to AP, Tebas said, "We are always looking for innovative ways to offer our fans new and exciting experiences.'

What is the use of NFTs?

NFTs are increasingly popular in the arts as they provide authenticity to all items. Authenticity is provided as a result of the blockchain technology that helps make transactions secure and transparent. All transactions are stored on a network of computers worldwide, and interestingly do not require a centralized party or authority to control the data. No centralized party is required as the information cannot be changed.

In today's day, several of the biggest European football clubs have begun engaging in blockchain technology. The clubs include the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Barcelona, for example, used the technology last year to launch virtual fan tokens to raise money. Within two hours, they raised a whopping €1.2 million ($1.4m), thereby pointing out the popularity of the tokens.

Image: AP