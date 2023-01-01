La Liga Chief Hits Back At Vinicius Jr For Claiming League Does Nothing To Stop Racism

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit back at star Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian claimed that the Spanish League has done nothing to stop racism. Tebas said that this is not true and put out a lengthy statement to back his point. His statement includes all of La Liga's previous attempts to tackle racism in the league.

'I've been fighting racism for years': Tebas' reply to Vinicius Jr

Taking to Twitter, La Liga president Javier Tebas wrote, "I've been fighting RACISM for years. It is unfair and untrue to publish that La Liga does nothing against racism." Along with his reply, Tebas put out a lengthy statement issued by La Liga that highlighted all the racism issues that had been previously tackled. Three of the previous complaints were made by the Real Madrid star himself.

A @laliga

combate o RACISMO há anos.@vinijr é injusto e não é verdade publicar que

“@laliga não faz nada contra o racismo”, se informe melhor. Estamos à sua disposição para que TODOS JUNTOS, possamos caminhar na mesma direção.👇 https://t.co/60US2GxMbJ — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) December 31, 2022

Tebas' reply came just a few hours after Vinicius Jr took to Twitter and wrote, "Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing...I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end, it's MY fault."

Os racistas seguem indo aos estádios e assistindo ao maior clube do mundo de perto e a @LaLiga segue sem fazer nada…

Seguirei de cabeça erguida e comemorando as minhas vitórias e do Madrid.

No final a culpa é MINHA. 🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/5ztuTjP4s6 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) December 31, 2022

Vinicius Jr previously issued a strong statement against racism

After receiving a significant amount of racist abuse for his dancing goal celebrations, Vinicius Jr took to Instagram and put up a detailed statement, where he hit back at these critics. In his statement, the Real Madrid star explained that he will not stop celebrating in this fashion as it represents the 'cultural diversity of the world.'

"They started criminalizing my dancing. Dances that are not mine Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Felix, Matheus Cunha... they are Brazilian funk and sambist artists, reggaeton singers, and American black. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I ain't stopping," read an excerpt of his statement.