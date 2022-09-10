La Liga Chief Javier Tebas To Report Premier League To UEFA Over 'unsustainable' Spending

La Liga president Javier Tebas has raised serious concerns about the transfer spending in the Premier League, something he believes is 'unsustainable'. After explaining his reasons in detail, he also warned England's top-flight that he would bring these concerns forward to UEFA, which is the governing body of European football.

La Liga chief raises concerns with PL spending

While speaking at a public La Liga presentation, president Javier Tebas said, "Premier League revenues are 1.8 times more than LaLiga or Bundesliga but this negative amount is 20 times more than the Spanish league which has very good financial control. Something doesn’t make sense there, so what’s happening?"

"There’s a lot of chequebooks coming out from clubs like Manchester City that sign a certain amount of players. Even the Championship lost €3bn over five years. There were €277m in capital increases in La Liga. €2376m in Premier League which are contributions and loans provided. In the Championship it was €1385m. It would be normal if they signed twice as many players but they have spent much more than even that," he added.

Tebas then went on to explain why he believes the Premier League model of spending is unsustainable by stating, "This can only be possible if the owners get out their chequebooks and these are different models. I know the Premier League has a model to limit losses to £108m. Do we want unsustainable models? What happens if the owners stop spending the money? We could let the sheikhs and big companies come in here to buy out clubs."

The La Liga president concluded his remarks by warning the Premier League that their 'unstainable' way of spending would be reported to the UEFA.

"The football industry has changed and there’s much more money. If there’s no control then we could endanger the industry itself. The two competitions that are the most sustainable are La Liga and the Bundesliga and we have to really fight for sustainability. 10 years ago we weren’t like the Bundesliga but we are now. We’re going to put all this to UEFA and it is important for all the other European leagues as we want sustainable European football," explained Tebas.