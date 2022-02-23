La Liga Chief Reveals Which El Clasico Club He Supports; Picks Between Mbappe And Haaland

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have emerged as the two brightest stars of the new generation after having delivered outstanding performances over recent seasons. As a result of the staggering rise of both players, each has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs around the world. Mbappe has been heavily linked to Madrid since the summer transfer window, with the La Liga giants reportedly having had several bids for him rejected by PSG.

With the Frenchman linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, recent reports claim that Barcelona have been targeting Haaland. Amidst this interesting battle of the two La Liga heavyweights to get the two brightest strikers of the game, the league's president Javier Tebas has revealed which of the two El Clasico clubs does he support and which of the two stars he would like to see at his favourite outfit.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: La Liga chief picks his favourite

While speaking to ABC in an interview, La Liga president Javier Tebas said, "I prefer Haaland at Barca and Mbappe at Madrid. I want us to have that luck that we had in the past when we had two great players, [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who were at the two best teams in the world. There I'm more of a Laliga fan than a Madridista [Madrid fan]."

Tebas also went on to comment upon Mbappe's contract situation as the 23-year old has less than six months remaining on his deal with PSG and has failed to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. Speaking of Mbappe's future, the La Liga president said, "When a player has six months to run on his contract and there hasn't been a transfer and he has not renewed his contract, it's very likely that he will leave."

The 59-year old hopes that Madrid can sign Mbappe in the summer considering that they are one of the few clubs that have had strong links with him recently. "The only club that is being mentioned in the media is Real Madrid. I hope we are lucky and Real Madrid are able to complete the operation. Mbappe would bring a lot to Madrid and to LaLiga," said Tebas.

With both Messi and Ronaldo having left La Liga in the last four years, it seems that the Spanish league are looking to attract new stars to their top clubs to increase their popularity in the world. The Argentine left Barcelona as a free agent for PSG in the last summer transfer window, while Ronaldo sealed a €100 million transfer from Madrid to Juventus in 2018.