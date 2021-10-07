La Liga Chief Tebas Accuses PSG Of Violating FFP Regulations After Lionel Messi Signing

La Liga's president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of cheating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations after the signing of Lionel Messi. Currently, PSG is shelling out a lot of money on massive wages for Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and now Messi, given that the FFP rules state that a club cannot spend more than they earn. According to Tebas, the Parisians cannot generate enough income required to pay for the squad they have.

"I criticise PSG because it does not generate the money to have the squad it has," Tebas fired at PSG in an interview with l'Equipe. "This causes a distortion of competition in the European football economy. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a squad of almost €600 million? If you win Ligue 1, you won't win more than €45m – it's impossible."

Tebas claims to have proof of PSG wrongdoing

He then claimed that he has actual proof that will show PSG violating the FFP regulations and has essentially challenged PSG's president and the president of Ligue 1.

“I invited the president of PSG and the president of the French league to show them the numbers we have and where the irregularities are. They did not answer me. They are quick to criticise me, not answer me. I can show, with figures to back it up, the deception in the face of Financial Fair Play. If Lionel Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don't care. The point is that all this hurts European football a lot. I'm not the only one who says it.”

Tebas and PSG engage in war of words

Earlier, Javier Tebas had criticized PSG for being 'enemies' and 'as dangerous as the Super League.' The La Liga president was critical of PSG's spending as he raised doubts as to how the Ligue 1 club were able to spend such exorbitant amounts in a time when several clubs were suffering COVID losses. PSG hit back at him then via a statement, PSG's general secretary, Victoriano Melereo, said, "Time after time, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French League, our club, our players and the fans of French football; while constantly posting insulting and defamatory statements insinuating that we do not conform to the football financial regulations, amongst other unsubstantiated statements. You decided some time ago to put in place a strategy favouring the economic expansion of La Liga without having domestic financial regulations in place. Now you blame the consequences of this on others, while French football has had a system in force for over 20 years."

However, the slamming of La Liga did not end there. The statement also added that Spanish clubs and the league are 'facing unsustainable levels of debt after gross mismanagement.' As a result, the PSG general secretary advised Tebas to focus on keeping the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in check as they were planning the breakaway Super League.

