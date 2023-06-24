La Liga club Osasuna banned from Europa Conference League by UEFA over fixing accusations

Why you're reading this: LA Liga side Osasuna have received a banishment from UEFA upon indulging in a purported match-fixing practice that dates back to the 2013-14 season. As per the prohibition, Osasuna will not be allowed to participate in this year's UEFA Conference League. The Spanish club has issued a statement following UEFA's decision.

CA Osasuna received a 1-year ban from UEFA Europa Conference League

Osasuna finished 7th in La Liga 2023/24 and thereby qualified for Conference League

The club faced Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final 2023/24

La Liga club Osasuna banned from UEFA Europa Conference League

Osasuna, who finished 7th in the La Liga 2022/23 season, qualified for the UEFA Conference League but the European football body has deemed the franchise ineligible to play. UEFA slashed a 1-year ban on Gorritxoak Los Rojillos citing decade-old match-fixing accusations. Upon learning the UEFA's call, CA Osasuna released a statement that briefed the fans and public about the situation and also expressed the club's stand which would be, an immediate appeal.

A statement read: "Club Atletico Osasuna learned, this afternoon, of the conclusions of the report drawn up by the inspectors of the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

"In said report, the inspectors declare the 'ineligibility of the club to participate in the Uefa Conference League 2023-2024', thus denying it the right to participate in European competitions that it has earned fairly on the pitch.

"The reason goes back to some events that occurred in the 2013-2014 season and which, in the opinion of Uefa, contravene its article 4.1g of the competition regulations."

Osasuna have confirmed that they will appeal the ban to the governing body.

They added: "Strong with the weak and weak with the strong.

"The Uefa courts have not wanted to take into account that it was the Spanish courts themselves who have literally declared that Osasuna has been the victim of the diversion of money carried out by some of its former directors behind the back of the highest governing body of the entity, the Assembly, and the control mechanisms of the club itself."

Now, whether the Spanish top flight side will get a respite or not, only the coming weeks will tell.