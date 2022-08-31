La Liga: Five Things You Might Not Know About New Valencia CF Striker Edinson Cavani

Five things you might not know about new Valencia CF striker Edinson Cavani Valencia CF have secured the signing of one of the most impressive goalscorers of the 21st century, but here are five things you might not know about the Uruguayan.

There is excitement at Mestalla as the transfer window reaches its conclusion, as Valencia CF have secured a blockbuster signing by bringing in Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker has been scoring goals across Europe for a decade and a half, but had never before played in LaLiga Santander.

Now, Spanish football fans will be able to enjoy this remarkable talent, one who Valencia CF coach Gennaro Gattuso is delighted to work with. Discussing the 35-year-old, Gattuso stated: “This is not a normal player. He has scored many goals in his career and has played in some great teams. I understand why people are excited, because he is a champion. I'm excited too, because of the way he plays, his mentality and everything we've seen in his career.”

His career has been impressive and Cavani has represented some huge clubs, but there are still several lesser-known facts about his story.

The city that produced two footballing greats

Cavani was born in the small Uruguayan city of Salto on February 14th 1987, just 21 days after Luis Suárez was born in the same part of town. For two of the 21st century’s top goalscorers to be born in the same place just three weeks apart is quite incredible. Now, Cavani will look to replicate his Uruguayan colleague’s success in LaLiga Santander.

His nickname of El Matador

Cavani’s footballing nickname is El Matador, which is the Spanish word for a bullfighter. The nickname, though, was actually given to him by Italian fans when he started off so well with Napoli. It has stuck with him to this day.

He had short hair until he was 15

Although Cavani is now famous for his long flowing locks, he actually had short hair until he was 15 years of age, as his mother would regularly cut it short. Then, when he moved to Montevideo to join the Danubio academy, Cavani made the most of the extra freedom to grow his hair long. Now, he doesn’t think he could go back to short hair.

His record-breaking 200 goals with PSG

After taking his first steps in European football with Palermo and Napoli, Cavani then played for PSG from 2013 to 2020. There, he scored exactly 200 goals for the French club, which means he is still their all-time top scorer. Given all the talented forwards to have represented PSG over the years, this is an amazing achievement.

His love of the countryside

When there is a break in the football season, Cavani loves to spend time in Uruguay, especially in the most remote parts of the country. He has previously explained that he would have found some kind of outdoors job if he hadn’t become a footballer. Since he loves animals and wildlife, he said he might even have become a veterinarian.

Image: La Liga