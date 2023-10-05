La Liga: Getafe Drop Name Of Former Spain Striker From Stadium After Sexist Comments

Getafe has launched a major rebranding campaign for their stadium, spurred on by harsh remarks made by the stadium's namesake, a former Spanish international. The club's arena, previously titled Coliseum Alfonso Perez, was named after the ex-Spain and Real Madrid legend, who was born in the Getafe neighbourhood of Madrid. Surprisingly, despite his personal ties to the area, he never played a single game for his hometown club. In light of the inflammatory remarks, the club has decided to dissociate itself from the individual, resulting in the stadium's name being changed.

3 things you need to know

Alfonso Perez played for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in La Liga

Spain Women’s National Team won the FIFA World Cup this year

La Liga club Getafe’s stadium was named after Alfonso Perez

What comments did Afonso Perez make?

The former striker recently made some controversial remarks in an interview with El Mundo after Spain won the Women's World Cup. Speaking against demands for greater pay parity, he said that the female players "should remain grounded and understand that they cannot be compared to male footballers in any way." As a result, the football team and the town council of Getafe jointly released a statement, declaring that Perez's name will no longer be present at the stadium.

What is the statement from Getafe?

The stadium's proprietors, the Getafe municipal council, made the following announcement in a statement that was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter):

"The City Council and Getafe C.F. agree to rename the city's stadium as 'Coliseum'. The council has communicated to the club that this municipal facility, loaned to Getafe C.F., should be an example to transmit positive values of sport such as equality, solidarity and respect."

This choice comes after several weeks of controversy surrounding Getafe, especially in relation to their loan signing of Mason Greenwood, a forward for Manchester United. Manchester United suspended Greenwood in October 2022 on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault inflicting bodily harm. Despite the eventual dismissal of the criminal case against Mason Greenwood, United chose to cut their relationship with the player after a thorough internal review. According to a statement from the city council, the removal of Perez's name now allows Getafe to look into possible naming rights sponsorship for their stadium.