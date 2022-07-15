La Liga Giants Enter Race To Sign Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid has reportedly entered the race to recruit Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculations that the Portuguese striker is planning to leave Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming season. According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid is the latest club to have shown interest in signing Ronaldo for the 2022–23 season. Earlier, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris-Saint Germain were reported to have submitted an official bid for Ronaldo.

However, Chelsea has already refuted the reports saying that they have signed Raheem Sterling as a striker for the upcoming season and have no interest in acquiring any other player for the position. Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their current focus is on strengthening the team's defence. It was reported that Chelsea had submitted a £14 million bid for Ronaldo. PSG, on the other hand, is said to have turned down an offer from Ronaldo's manager to sign him for the next season.

Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 season as United's leading goal scorer. He returned to Old Trafford for a second stint from Juventus last September following which he appeared in 30 PL games and scored 18 goals for United. Despite Ronaldo's outstanding performance, United finished in sixth place in the Premier League standings and did not advance to the upcoming Champions League. It is being reported that United's failure to qualify for the Champions League is a major reason behind Ronaldo seeking a transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo exit rumours

Meanwhile, United head coach Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he is looking forward to working with Ronaldo and that the former Real Madrid star is very much in the club's plans for next season. "We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him," the former Ajax coach was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Earlier reports claimed that Ronaldo was considering leaving Old Trafford as a result of Erik ten Hag's appointment as United's new manager. However, Ronaldo himself denied the rumours, claiming he was excited to collaborate with the Dutch coach.

Image: AP