La Liga Giants' 'verbal Offer' Prompts Mohamed Salah To Stall New Liverpool Deal: Report

In the latest transfer news development, Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah has reportedly stalled a new deal at Anfield after La Liga giants Barcelona gave him a "verbal offer". The Egyptian, whose contract expires next summer, had confirmed before the UEFA Champions League final that he would stay with Liverpool for at least another season. However, he had not given any insight into his contract discussions beyond next year, raising concerns that he may leave the Reds after the next season ends.

Barcelona offer Mohamed Salah a 'verbal agreement'

According to Mirror.com, Mohamed Salah has been promised a move to Barcelona as a free agent when his contract at Liverpool expires next summer. Reports claim that the Egyptian is looking for a massive pay raise. It is believed that while the Reds are not ready to break their wage structure, they are looking for the best options to meet the needs of 29-year old.

If Salah indeed does not extend his stay at Anfield, it would be a major blow for Jurgen Klopp's side as he has been one of the best players in the team for several seasons. The Egyptian has scored over 100 Premier League goals for the club, including a staggering 32 in his first season in 2017/18. With 23 league goals in his latest campaign, he became only the third player in England's top-flight history to win the Premier League Golden Boot on three or more occasions.

Mohamed Salah on his contract talks with Liverpool

While speaking to reporters before the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah said, "I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract. But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure. In my mind, I don't focus on the contract at the moment. I don't want to be selfish. I said two months ago, it's all about the team now."

However, Salah is not the only player that Liverpool needs to worry about, as Sadio Mane also just has a year remaining on his current deal. With reports claiming that the Senegalese has been in discussions with Bayern Munich, it would be a massive blow if the Reds were to lose both their star wingers, who have played a huge role in helping the club win a Premier League, a UEFA Champions League, among several other trophies.