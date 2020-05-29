La Liga To Return To Action On June 11 With Matches Scheduled For Every Day Till July 19

Following the return of Bundesliga and Premier League, Spain's La Liga is now set to resume action on June 11. However, to ensure speedy completion of the pending 2019-20 season, games have been scheduled for every day from June 11 to July 19. The Seville derby is the first game expected to be played after the resumption since the Spanish league was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that the Spanish football federation also plans to begin the new 2020-21 season by September 12. Speaking to a Spanish sports daily, Tebras had confirmed the date for the new season and also hoped for lockdown de-escalation in Madrid and Barcelona, so that matches could be held there. However, there has been no confirmation on whether crowds will be allowed to be present for the matches or no.

Earlier on Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced the resumption of sporting activities in the country. "Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," he said. "The time has come to recover many of the daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will return," PM Sanchez had said.

With no changes in the standings, Barcelona continues to lead the table 2 points clear off second Real Madrid. Sevilla holds the third position followed by Real Sociedad with 46 points on the fourth place.

Premier League set to return

Premier League confirmed the resumption of the 2019/20 season on June 17 after a three-month pause. The authorities announced on Thursday, May 28 that the league will resume in mid-June after a series of meetings and following all guidelines regarding training.

The Premier League stated that all matches will be played behind closed doors with all safety precautions in place to hold the matches. "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority. Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

