La Liga: Xavi Lashes Out At Barca Youngster Gavi, Fans Say, 'These Are STANDARDS'; Watch

Barcelona earned a 1-0 victory in the La Liga 2022-23 match against Villareal on Monday night, courtesy of 22-year-old Pedri’s 18th-minute goal. While Pedri scored the goal by converting an assist by Robert Lewandowski, he was seen celebrating the goal with his teammate and close friend Gavi. Meanwhile, Gavi also became a talking point of the match for a completely different reason.

In a video currently going viral on social media, Gavi can be seen getting shouted at by the Barca head coach Xavi. As per the video, the moment occurred in the early stages of the game, when the scoreline stood at 0-0. In the video, the manager can be witnessed losing his cool and Gavi and yelling at him. The Barca teenager can be seen showing a thumbs-up to the manager.

Watch: Barcelona manager Xavi loses his cool at Gavi

As football fans spotted the video clip from the La Liga game, they hailed the manager for his determination, saying they always wanted this for their team. “A video clip showing Xavi absolutely furious and losing his temper because Gavi made a bad decision and a poor pass which hampered a counterattack from Barça.THESE are the STANDARDS that we've always wanted at Barça,” a Twitter user said.

Barcelona vs Manchester United in UEFA Europa League

This was Barcelona’s 18th victory of the ongoing season, which took their points tally to 56 after 21 games. Barca currently lead the La Liga standings, with a nine-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are second in the table. Barcelona will now face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match on February 16.

It is pertinent to mention that the young duo of Gavi and Pedri have proved to be the top emerging players in club football in recent years. Pedri made his senior team debut for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season and has represented the team in 95 games since then. Meanwhile, Gavi came off the ranks as a youth player in the Barca academy and made his senior team debut in 2021. Gavi and Pedri were important players in the Spanish squad that traveled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.