La Liga's Cryptic Post In Hindi On Karim Benzema Takes Internet By Storm; 'Har Season...'

La Liga, the top-division Spanish football league, took to Instagram on Friday to share a post featuring Karim Benzema in Hindi language. La Liga shared a picture of Benzema with a caption in Hindi that read, "Kuch rishta hai mera aag se, har season laga deta hun!." The quote in Hindi roughly translates to - "I have a special bond with fire, I light it every season." The post has garnered more than 23,000 likes since being shared 13 hours ago.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time La Liga has published a Benzema-related post in Hindi. "Aaj mein upar, aasman neeche!" read a caption on a photo of Benzema posted by the Spanish league in 2019. The quote used in the picture is from a famous Hindi song and translates to, "I am up above the sky,"

Benzema in 2021-22

Benzema, who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga, concluded the 2021-22 season with 27 goals in 32 games, making him the league's top goal scorer. In addition, the 34-year-old scored 15 goals in the UEFA Champions League and two in the Supercopa. He scored a total of 44 goals in 46 matches in the recently-concluded season. Benzema also contributed 15 assists to his team, including 12 in La Liga, two in the Champions League, and one in the Supercopa.

Courtesy of Benzema's impressive performances, Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title late last month. He also helped his team secure a record 14th Champions League title with a win over Liverpool in the final of the marquee European tournament. Benzema finished as the competition's highest goalscorer and won the player of the season award for his outstanding performances. In the process, he also achieved the third spot on the list of all-time UCL top goalscorers.

The French international's most recent competitive appearance came on June 14 against Croatia in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. Croatia won the match courtesy to a goal scored by Benzema's Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric. On September 23, Benzema will make his next appearance for his country, when France takes on Austria in the Nations League. Prior to that, he will play for Real Madrid in the upcoming La Liga season, which begins on August 12.

Image: realmadrid.com

