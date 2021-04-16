Lacazette Stares At Slavia Prague Team While Taking The Knee To Fight Racism; Fans React

Alexandre Lacazette sent a defiant message to the Slavia Prague players before firing in two goals to help Arsenal knock them out of the Europa League on Thursday. However, prior to the game, while Arsenal players and the referee took a knee to continue to send a message against racism and discrimination, the Slavia players were huddled together as they did in the first leg at the Emirates. The Czech side has been embroiled in criticism in recent weeks after one of their players, Ondrej Kudela, racially abused Rangers star Glen Kamara in the previous round.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal highlights: Gunners cruise past Slavia Prague to book spot in UEL semi-finals

Arsenal went two up in the span of minutes in the first period after Nicolas Pepe smashed his shot into the roof of the net and Alexandre Lacazette converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Bukayo Saka by Slavia's Jakub Hromada in the area. Saka then got on the scoresheet just three minutes after Lacazette's penalty when he picked up the ball on the right flank, cut inside to his left foot and beat Slavia keeper Ondrej Kolar at his near post with a clever finish.

In the 77th minute, Lacazette grabbed his second of the night from a quick-hitting Arsenal counter in the 77th minute to put his side up 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) with the tie already done and dusted. The 5-1 win for Arsenal on aggregate put them into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Arsenal fans can take a lot of pride in what Lacazette did tonight pic.twitter.com/jlvjUmdBNS — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 15, 2021

Fans hail Lacazette as Arsenal star stares down Slavia Prague players before kick-off

On Wednesday, UEFA announced that Kudela will serve a 10-game ban and hence, he played no part against Arsenal in the quarter-final second-leg. However, the Slavia players did not take a knee before kick-off and instead, stood shoulder to shoulder around the centre circle. Lacazette, who was the captain on the night for Arsenal, meant business as he looked directly at the players of the Czech Republic outfit in a defiant act while they stood in front of him. The TV cameras showed a powerful image of Lacazette facing the players, staring them down. Fans on social media were quick to react.

Proud to call Alexandre Lacazette my striker, and my captain. pic.twitter.com/JVTCyGLx4f — Max âœðŸ¼ (@AFCMax9) April 15, 2021

Arsenal’s skipper Alex Lacazette fronting up to racism. No mistaking the meaning of the power in this image. pic.twitter.com/Bj7s9ajbtU — John Webster ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@johnauldwebster) April 15, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette taking the knee right in the face of the Slavia Prague team who refuse to take the knee, who have a player banned for 10 games for racism, is the best thing you will see today. pic.twitter.com/RJ8YGiD3iq — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 15, 2021

Europa League semi-final draw: Arsenal vs Villarreal date

Arsenal will now face Villarreal over two legs in the Europa League semi-final. The Yellow Submarine beat Dinamo Zagreb in their quarterfinal. The first leg of the semi-final will be played on April 29 in a match that sees the Gunners go head-to-head with former manager Unai Emery. The second leg is scheduled to take place on May 6.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are currently 9th on the Premier League table and will host Fulham in the league at the weekend.

Image Credits - Arsenal Twitter