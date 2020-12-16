LAF Vs CRU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CONCACAF Champions League Game Preview

Following a mid-table finish in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference, Los Angeles FC will square off against Mexican league outfit Cruz Azul in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will be played on Wednesday, December 16 (Thursday. December 17 according to IST). Here's the LAF vs CRU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

LAF vs CRU live: LAF vs CRU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Exploria Stadium

Date: Wednesday, December 16 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 9 AM IST

LAF vs CRU live: LAF vs CRU Dream11 prediction and preview

Los Angeles FC managed to finish seventh in the MLS Western Conference table, having racked up nine victories in 22 games. They bagged 32 points to finish just a spot above in the table to secure a spot in the final series of the competition. Nevertheless, LA Galaxy arrived at the back of a humiliating 3-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul arrive into the game following a setback in the semi-final of the Liga MX-Apertura. Having racked up a four-goal lead in the first leg, Pumas Unam went on to score four goals in the second leg to make their way into the final of the competition, courtesy of the awat-goal rule.

Squads for LAF vs CRU Dream11 team

Los Angeles FC: Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Philip Ejimadu, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El-Munir, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alejandro Guido, Bryce Duke, Eduard Atuesta, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodríguez, Adrien Perez, Tristan Blackmon, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Adama Diomande

Cruz Azul: Jaiber Jimenez, Lucas Passerini, Milton Caraglio, Misael Dominguez, Alex Castro, Andres Renteria, Jonathan Rodriguez, Igor Lichnovsky, Ismael Valadez, Andres Gudino, Juan Escobar, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Borja, Alexis Gutierrez, Jesus Corona, Guillermo Allison, Sebastián Jurado, Orbelín Pineda, Santiago Gimenez, Yoshimar Yotun, Elías Hernández, Pablo Ceppelini, Rafael Baca, Sergio Gonzalez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar

LAF vs CRU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jesus Corona

Defenders: Misael Dominguez, Adrian Aldrete, Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic

Midfielders: Carlos Vela, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Luis Romo

Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi

LAF vs CRU match prediction and top picks

Los Angeles FC: Diego Rossi (c), Carlos Vela

Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodriguez (vc), Luis Romo

LAF vs CRU match prediction

Los Angeles FC are the favourites to win the clash against Cruz Azul.

Note: The LAF vs CRU Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LAF vs CRU playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: LAFC Twitter