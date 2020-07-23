LAFC Vs Portland Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Bob Bradley's LAFC will face Group F table-toppers Portland Timbers in their final league match of the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday. The LAFC vs Portland clash will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with kick-off scheduled for 10:30 pm ET (Friday, 8 am IST). Here's a look at the LAFC vs Portland prediction, LAFC vs Portland h2h record, and the LAFC vs Portland live stream details.

ALSO READ: Liverpool, Leeds Fans Gather Outside Stadiums To Celebrate Title Wins, Ignore Police Rules

LAFC vs Portland prediction and match preview

LAFC have scored nine goals in their last two league matches but will be hoping to keep their first clean sheet of the tournament when they face Portland on Thursday night. The Western Conference side began their tournament with a 3-3 draw against Houston Dynamo before thumping local rivals LA Galaxy 6-2 in their previous league outing. Having already secured qualification for the next round, Bradley's side will attempt to finish top of the group to boost team morale heading into the knockout rounds.

📋 Injury updates

🇬🇭 The Game Changer

🏆 A chance to win Group F#LAFC | #MLSisBack https://t.co/h5obD0i2rM — LAFC (@LAFC) July 23, 2020

Giovanni Savarese's Portland Timbers have had a great start to their MLS is Back Tournament campaign with two wins from their opening two games. A couple of 2-1 wins have pushed the Timbers to the summit of Group F with a guaranteed spot into the next round of the tournament. Portland have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their league game. Our LAFC vs Portland prediction is that LAFC will win the game and claim the top spot in the Group F MLS standings.

ALSO READ: Michail Antonio Caught On Camera Poking Fun At Pogba's Handball; Man United Star Furious

LAFC vs Portland h2h record

The LAFC vs Portland h2h record makes for interesting reading despite the two Western Conference clubs playing each other only six times. LAFC hold the advantage in the LAFC vs Portland h2h record with three wins while Portland ended up on the winning side twice. There has been only one draw between the two teams over the years.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Transfer News: Club Suffers Setback, Lautaro Martinez In Contract Renewal Talks

MLS is Back Tournament live: LAFC vs Portland live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the LAFC vs Portland live stream on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The MLS is Back Tournament live broadcast will not be available on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the LAFC vs Portland live stream (Friday, 8 am IST) on FanCode by Dream Sports.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season, Fans Ecstatic On Seeing Aubameyang

Image Credits - LAFC Twitter / Portland Timber Instagram