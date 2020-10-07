LAG Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

LA Galaxy (LAG) will go up against Portland Timbers (PT) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in Carson, California. Here's a look at our LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction, probable LAG vs PT playing 11 and LAG vs PT Dream11 team.

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction and preview

The upcoming match is important for LA Galaxy as they are currently bottom (12th) of the Western Conference standings. Guillermo Schelotto’s side have played 14 matches in the tournament so far, of which they have won only four and lost seven (3 draws). Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are second in the table with seven wins and four losses.

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 am IST

Venue: Dignity Health Tennis Center in Carson, California

Also Read l NSH Vs MU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, MLS live

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: Probable LAG vs PT playing 11

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark (Goalkeeper), Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Jaroslow Niezgoda.

Steve Clark (Goalkeeper), Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Jaroslow Niezgoda. Los Angeles Galaxy: David Bingham (Goalkeeper), Rolf Feltscher, Emiliano Insua, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres.

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 team, top picks

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LA Galaxy top picks

Daniel Steres, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: Portland Timbers top picks

Marco Farfan, Diego Valeri, Jeremy Ebobisse

Also Read l Nashville vs Minnesota live stream, prediction, h2h, MLS regular season live

LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction: LAG vs PT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – David Bingham

Defenders – Daniel Steres, Marco Farfan, Bill Tuiloma, Nick DePuy

Midfielders – Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (VC), Sebastian Lletget

Forwards – Jaroslow Niezgoda, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Pavon (C)

Also Read l Higuain misses penalty on MLS debut, ends up in altercation with opposition player

LAG vs PT team: LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction

Portland Timbers starts as favourites to win the match.

Felipe Mora scored his 4th goal in our last match, making him the 5th different player with four or more goals in all competitions this season.



Quick Strikes: https://t.co/riFDZ9GEma | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/shajrtOg1s — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 7, 2020

Note: The above LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction, LAG vs PT Dream11 team, probable LAG vs PT playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAG vs PT Dream11 team and LAG vs PT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Columbus 3-1 in East Hartford

Image Source: Portland Timbers Twitter