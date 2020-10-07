LAG Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

LA Galaxy (LAG) will go up against Portland Timbers (PT) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in Carson, California. Here's a look at our LAG vs PT Dream11 prediction, probable LAG vs PT playing 11 and LAG vs PT Dream11 team.
The upcoming match is important for LA Galaxy as they are currently bottom (12th) of the Western Conference standings. Guillermo Schelotto’s side have played 14 matches in the tournament so far, of which they have won only four and lost seven (3 draws). Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are second in the table with seven wins and four losses.
Daniel Steres, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon
Marco Farfan, Diego Valeri, Jeremy Ebobisse
Portland Timbers starts as favourites to win the match.
Felipe Mora scored his 4th goal in our last match, making him the 5th different player with four or more goals in all competitions this season.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 7, 2020
