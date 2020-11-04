LAG Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, MLS Live

Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG) will battle it out with the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park and will kick off at 9:30 am IST on November 5. Here's a look at our LAG vs SS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

Also Read: IBKS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, UEFA Champions League Live

LAG vs SS live: LAG vs SS match prediction and preview

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured one of their worst campaigns in recent seasons and find themselves 11th in the Western Conference standings. Galaxy have won just six of their 20 games so far this season, with two of those coming in their last five games.

The Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have been in fine form and are third in the Western Conference with 10 wins in 20 games. A win on Wednesday could potentially move the Sounders to the top of the table. The visitors are favourites, but their recent form has been dodgy, with only one win in their last five. LA Galaxy could clinch an all-important three points at home and increase their head to head advantage over the visitors.

Also Read: Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Leipzig? PSG Team News For Champions League Clash

LAG vs SS Live: Probable LAG vs SS playing 11

Los Angeles Galaxy: David Bingham, Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Sebastian Lletget, Javier Hernandez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon, Diedie Traore, Daniel Steres

David Bingham, Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Sebastian Lletget, Javier Hernandez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon, Diedie Traore, Daniel Steres Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei, Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joevin Jones, Shane O’Neill, Kelvin Leerdam, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nicolas Lodeiro

Also Read: BAR Vs DYK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

LAG vs SS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei

Defenders: Emiliano Insua, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Nouhou Tolo

Midfielders: Nicolas Lodeiro, Julian Araujo, Joao Paulo, Efrain Alvarez

Strikers: Cristian Pavon, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris

LAG vs SS prediction: top picks

LAG vs SS Dream11 team captain: Raul Ruidiaz, Cristian Pavon

LAG vs SS Dream11 team vice-captain: Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris

Also Read: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Hits Back At Roy Keane’s Criticism Over Leadership

Note: The LAG vs SS Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAG vs SS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAG vs SS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders Instagram)