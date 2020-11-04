LAG Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, MLS Live

Quick links:
Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG) will battle it out with the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park and will kick off at 9:30 am IST on November 5. Here's a look at our LAG vs SS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
Los Angeles Galaxy have endured one of their worst campaigns in recent seasons and find themselves 11th in the Western Conference standings. Galaxy have won just six of their 20 games so far this season, with two of those coming in their last five games.
The Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have been in fine form and are third in the Western Conference with 10 wins in 20 games. A win on Wednesday could potentially move the Sounders to the top of the table. The visitors are favourites, but their recent form has been dodgy, with only one win in their last five. LA Galaxy could clinch an all-important three points at home and increase their head to head advantage over the visitors.
