LAG Vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All MLS Match Details

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez will make his anticipated home debut on Saturday night (Sunday IST) when LA Galaxy host Vancouver Whitecaps. Galaxy are ninth in the Western Conference while Whitecaps are 13th after the opening week. Keep reading for more details on the game and the LAG vs VAN Dream11 prediction.

LAG vs VAN Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, California

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

LAG vs VAN Dream11 team preview

LA Galaxy opened the 2020 MLS season with a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Cristian Pavon opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a stunning strike that beat Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric. Colombian Mauro Manotas scored in the second half to conclude a draw on the opening fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps lost their home opener to Sporting Kansas City, losing 3-1 at the BC Place last week. Jakob Nerwinski scored for the Canadian outfit in their season opener but fell to goals from Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Erik Hurtado.

LA Galaxy has been the more dominant of the two in head-to-head battles with eight wins to their name. Whitecaps have just three wins under their belt over the LA heavyweights.

LAG vs VAN Dream11 team news

LA Galaxy: Danilo Acosta (unknown), Efrain Alvarez (ankle)

Vancouver Whitecaps: Erike Fernando Godoy (calf), Michael Baldisimo (ankle)

LAG vs VAN Dream11 predicted lineups

LA Galaxy

David Bingham (GK), Rolf Feltscher, Nick DePuy, Geancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Sebastian Lletget, Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan, Aleksandar Katai, Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon

Vancouver Whitecaps

Maxime Crepeau (GK), Jakob Nerwinski, Jasser Khemiri, Derek Cornelius, Ali Adnan, Cristian Dajome, In-Beom Hwang, Russell Teibert, Manuel David Milinkovic, Lucas-Daniel Cavallini, Yordy Reyna

LAG vs VAN Dream11 top picks

LA Galaxy: Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon

Vancouver Whitecaps: Lucas-Daniel Cavallini

LAG vs VAN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: D Bingham (LAG)

Defenders: R Feltscher (LAG), J Nerwinski (VAN), E Insua (LAG)

Midfielders: S Lletget (LAG), J D Santos (LAG), C Dajome (VAN), H In-Beom (VAN), D Milinkovic (VAN)

Attackers: J Hernandez (LAG) (Captain), C Pavon (LAG) (Vice-Captain)

LAG vs VAN Dream11 prediction

LA Galaxy will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAG vs VAN Dream11 prediction is from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive result in your game.

