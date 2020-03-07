LAG Vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All MLS Match Details

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez will make his anticipated home debut on Saturday night (Sunday IST) when LA Galaxy host Vancouver Whitecaps. Galaxy are ninth in the Western Conference while Whitecaps are 13th after the opening week. Keep reading for more details on the game and the LAG vs VAN Dream11 prediction.
Where they've got the #LAGalaxy ahead of Week 2.@ECHO_USA | #LAvVAN— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 7, 2020
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, California
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020
Time: 8:30 AM IST
LA Galaxy opened the 2020 MLS season with a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Cristian Pavon opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a stunning strike that beat Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric. Colombian Mauro Manotas scored in the second half to conclude a draw on the opening fixture.
Vancouver Whitecaps lost their home opener to Sporting Kansas City, losing 3-1 at the BC Place last week. Jakob Nerwinski scored for the Canadian outfit in their season opener but fell to goals from Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Erik Hurtado.
LA Galaxy has been the more dominant of the two in head-to-head battles with eight wins to their name. Whitecaps have just three wins under their belt over the LA heavyweights.
LA Galaxy: Danilo Acosta (unknown), Efrain Alvarez (ankle)
Vancouver Whitecaps: Erike Fernando Godoy (calf), Michael Baldisimo (ankle)
David Bingham (GK), Rolf Feltscher, Nick DePuy, Geancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Sebastian Lletget, Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan, Aleksandar Katai, Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon
Maxime Crepeau (GK), Jakob Nerwinski, Jasser Khemiri, Derek Cornelius, Ali Adnan, Cristian Dajome, In-Beom Hwang, Russell Teibert, Manuel David Milinkovic, Lucas-Daniel Cavallini, Yordy Reyna
LA Galaxy: Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon
Vancouver Whitecaps: Lucas-Daniel Cavallini
Goalkeeper: D Bingham (LAG)
Defenders: R Feltscher (LAG), J Nerwinski (VAN), E Insua (LAG)
Midfielders: S Lletget (LAG), J D Santos (LAG), C Dajome (VAN), H In-Beom (VAN), D Milinkovic (VAN)
Attackers: J Hernandez (LAG) (Captain), C Pavon (LAG) (Vice-Captain)
LA Galaxy will be the favourites to win the game.
