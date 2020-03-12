LAK Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Europa League Details

Manchester United will go up against LASK Linz in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie on March 12, 2020. The Red Devils have been in fine form this year having recently beaten Manchester City in the Premier League. LASK Linz will definitely be the underdogs in this clash but will hope to pull off an upset on Thursday night at the Linzer Stadion. Fans can play the LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction and LAK vs MUN Dream11 squad details.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers squad update; Gives information on Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

The boss has confirmed which Reds are available for tomorrow’s #UEL game, with updates on @AnthonyMartial and @PaulPogba 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2020

LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction

LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction: LASK Linz squad

Alexander Schlager, Tobias Lawal, Thomas Gebauer, Philipp Wiesinger, Christian Ramsebner, Gernot Trauner, Markus Wostry, Nemanja Celic, Petar Filipovic, René Renner, Peter Michori, Michael Klauss, Dominik Reiter, Husein Balic, Marvin Potzmann , David Schnegg, Valentino Müller, Samuel Tetteh, Inpyo Oh, Stefan Haudum, James Holland, Reinhold Ranftl, Thomas Goiginger, Dominik Frieser, Andrés Andrade, Thomas Sabitzer, Marko Raguz

LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Manchester United squad

Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

LAK vs MUN Dream11 match schedule

Date - Thursday, March 12, 2020

Kick-off time - 11:25 PM IST

Venue - Linzer Stadion, Austria

LAK vs MUN Dream11 team: LAK vs MUN Dream11 top picks

Here is the LAK vs MUN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: S Romero

Defenders: A Wan-Bissaka, V Lindelof, B Williams

Midfielders: S McTominay, B Fernandes (C), D Frieser, R Renner, Fred

Forwards: O Ighalo (VC), M Raguz

LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Manchester United will start as favourites to win against LASK Linz in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LAK vs MUN Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAK vs MUN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

