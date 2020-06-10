LAK Vs RPD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

LASK Linz will face Rapid Vienna in their next Austrian Bundesliga clash at the Raiffeisen Arena. LASK Linz are currently on the fourth spot on the Austrian Bundesliga 2020 table with 22 points to their name, whereas Rapid Vienna are placed third on the league table with 23 points in their bank.

LAK vs RPD will commence on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 pm. Fans can play the LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction, LAK vs RPD Dream11 top picks and LAK vs RPD Dream11 team.

LAK vs RPD Dream11 team

LAK vs RPD Dream11 top picks

Taxiarchis Fountas (Captain) Stefan Schwab (Vice-captain) Kelvin Arase Michael Klauss Dominik Frieser Samuel Tetteh.

Squads for the LAK vs RPD Dream11 team

LAK vs RPD Dream11 team: LASK Linz

Thomas Gebauer, Tobias Lawal, Alexander Schlager, Petar Filipovic, Christian Ramsebner, Markus Wostry, David Schnegg, Philipp Wiesinger, Gernot Trauner, Marvin Potzmann, Reinhold Ranftl, Husein Balic, Dominik Reiter, Valentino Muller, Thomas Goiginger, Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Daniel Jelisic, Stefan Haudum, James Holland, Thomas Sabitzer, Marko Raguz, Joao Klauss, Samuel Tetteh, Dominik Frieser

LAK vs RPD Dream11 team: Rapid Vienna

Tobias Knoflach, Paul Gartler, Richard Strebinger, Stephan Auer, Maximilian Ullmann, Mario Sonnleitner, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Christopher Dibon, Mateo Barac, Filip Stojkovic, Dejan Petrovic, Philipp Schobesberger, Melih Ibrahimoglu, Stefan Schwab, Dalibor Velimirovic, Lion Schuster, Dejan Ljubicic, Srdjan Grahovac, Tamas Szanto, Nicholas Wunsch, Kelvin Arase, Thorsten Schick, Thomas Murg, Christoph Knasmullner, Yusuf Demir, Taxiarchis Fountas, Ercan Kara, Koya Kitagawa

LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction

Our LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction is that LASK Linz will win this game.

Note: The LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction, LAK vs RPD Dream11 top picks and LAK vs R Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAK vs RPD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.