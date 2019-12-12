Rohit Sharma Answers BIG Question: Who Is The Best Footballer In The Indian Cricket Team?

India's ace-opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday revealed who is the best football player in the Indian Cricket Team. The Indian Cricket team is often seen playing the game before a match and otherwise as well, with skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni sporting their love for the game. Sharma, who was announced as LaLiga's official ambassador in India, stated that former skipper MS Dhoni is the best football player in the Indian cricket team.

The Vice-Captain also added that Spanish club Real Madrid is his favourite club, Spain is his favourite national team and former Madrid star Zinedine Zidane is his all-time favourite football player. Furthermore, Sharma playfully called pacer Ishant Sharma, the 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic' of the Indian cricket team and said, "The young guys who have come into the team like Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Hardik Pandya, they all follow football and they do watch all these footballers, their hairstyle and what they do with their hairstyle."

The first non-footballer ambassador of La Liga

Team India's splendiferous opener Rohit Sharma has been named as LaLiga's new brand ambassador to India, adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of LaLiga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on Thursday in an event at Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador is expected to help the development and growth of football in India. This also makes the Mumbai Indians captain the first non-footballer ambassador in the history of LaLiga.

