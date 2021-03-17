LaLiga Chief Tebas Asked To Resign; Spanish FA Sign 22-page Document Demanding Resignation

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas remains one of the most controversial figures in Spain, often known to incite conflict and controversies with his statements. He has often been at loggerheads with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. He has now come under the scanner for alleged personal involvement in an issue revolving around LaLiga outfit Granada and Segunda club Fuenlabrada. The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) has signed a 22-page document demanding his resignation.

Who is LaLiga president Javier Tebas? Why is he under scanner?

According to a report by Spanish media outlet La Voz de Galicia, Elvira Andrés Monte, the vice-president of Spanish FA has signed a 22-page document outlining why the LaLiga chief, who also happens to be a lawyer, should resign. The document has also been signed by Pedro González, the head of the Spanish FA's legal department.

The demand for his resignation stems from the allegations of his personal interest and involvement with Segunda club Fuenlabrada, with his son also among the board of directors. The document further alleges that the LaLiga chief has a conflict between his personal and professional interests involving Fuenlabrada and Granada.

Javier Tebas' alleged conflict of interest involving Spanish clubs

The presence of Javier Aranguren at Granada has emerged as the main area of concern. It is reported that Javier Aranguren happens to be the manager of two companies, of which Tebas' son is the sole administrator. According to a report by Marca last summer, Deportivo La Coruna had asked the High Council for Sports (CSD) to suspend Tebas from his position as the LaLiga chief, while also demanding further action on the alleged irregularities on the part of Tebas.

Deportivo La Coruna have again questioned Tebas' decisions recently. The Spanish football club has questioned why the final round of the Segunda league fixtures was not postponed when their clash against Fuenlabrada was called off. La Coruna have asserted that the integrity and prestige of the competition were compromised with both La Coruna and Numancia further getting relegated down the ladder following victories for Lugo and Albacete.

LaLiga table update as Javier Tebas' controversy emerges

Amid the conflict surrounding Tebas, the LaLiga title race gets exciting and heated up. Atletico Madrid lead the LaLiga table with 63 points to their credit after 27 games. Barcelona and defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid occupy the second and third spots respectively with 59 and 57 points respectively.

